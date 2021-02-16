Video
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021
Home Countryside

‘Safety centre’ for Rohingya women re-launched

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Countryside Desk 

COX'S BAZAR, Feb 15: A 'safety centre' for Rohingya women and girls, aimed at enhancing their skill, has been re-launched at Lambasia in Ukhiya Upazila of the district.  
With the support of United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), BRAC has reconstructed the centre, according to a press release.
Mahfuzur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and camp in-charge, inaugurated the centre at Camp No. 4     recently.    
UNHCR Gender Officer Terra Mackinnon, BRAC Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) Area Director Hasina Akhter Huq, Assistant Secretary of Relief Ministry and Assistant Camp In-Charge Bimol Chakma, Manager of Gender Project of BRAC Sheikh Jahidur Rahman and local Rohingya leader Anowara Begum, among others, attended the programme.          
The release said, through the centre, initiatives will be taken to raise awareness on prevention of early marriage, counselling for  mental problem, gender awareness, providing assistance to women victims of gender violence, and imparting training for enhancing skill on different jobs including tailoring and handicraft.      
Everyday 100 to 120 girls and women will be imparted training at the centre.
The centre was burnt in a fire in April last year. It has been reconstructed due to the demand of the Rohingya people.



