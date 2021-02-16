Two killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Two men were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Jamalpur, on Sunday.

BOGURA: An elderly man was killed and 10 others were injured as a bus carrying a wedding party plunged into a river in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Sadhan Chandra, 70, was a resident of Pirhati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the car carrying marriage party of one Tapos Kumar turned turtle and fell into the Bao River in Rudrabaria Village when it was going to Ghatpar area of Sherpur.

Locals and Fire Service and Civil Defence retrieved the body of Sadhan and rescued 10 others from the river till 8:30pm. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Kripa Siddhu Bala confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Chan Mia Chanu, 50, son of Jashim Uddin, a resident of Kumlibari Village under Sarishabari Municipality. He was a local leader of Municipal Unit AL.

Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Chan Mia in front of Sarishabari Municipality office on the Digpait- Sarishabari-Tarakandi Road at around 1pm, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at MMCH at around 4pm while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Sarishabari PS OC Abu Md Fazlul Karim confirmed the incident.







