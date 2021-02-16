Expatriate electrocuted at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Feb 15: An Oman expatriate was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Khokon was the son of Mostafizur Rahman of Mangalshikder Village under Dhaligournagar Union in the upazila.

Dhaligournagar Union Unit Juba League Convener Babul Hawlader said Khokon came to the village from Oman a week back.

However, he came in contact with a live electric wire in the house at dawn while repairing a water pump motor, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.





