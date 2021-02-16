Video
Home Countryside

Two people ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 15:  Two people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the district in two days.
A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the city on Sunday night.
Deceased Shovon Das Papu, 21, was the son of Uttam Das of BM College Road area in the city. He was a third year student of Physics Department at Govt BM College.
Local sources said Papu hanged himself in the house at night out of huff with his girlfriend as she celebrated the Valentine's Day with another boy.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.
 Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kotwali Police Station Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.   
Earlier, a housewife reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Mitu Begum, 19, was the wife of Rakib Sardar of Shakokati Village in the upazila. Police and local sources said Mitu drank poison following an altercation with her husband at noon.
Later, she was rushed to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.


