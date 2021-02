ATRAI, NAOGAON, Feb 15: A woman was crushed under a train in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.

Ahsanganj Railway Station Master Saiful Islam said the Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train hit the woman near the railway station at around 7:30am, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, Santahar railway police recovered the body at around 12pm.