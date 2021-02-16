AL candidates win mayoral posts in 9 municipalities



The photo shows AL-backed mayor candidate Naim Yusuf Sein casting his vote at a centre of Daudkandi Municipality in Cumilla on Sunday. photo: observer

Elections to 55 municipalities were marked by sporadic violence and polls irregularities. The voting began from 8am by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), and it continued till 4pm.

Awami League (AL)-backed candidates ruled over the polls in most of the municipalities including Daudkandi of Cumilla, Chaugacha of Jashore, Melandah of Jamalpur, Madhabdi of Narsingdi, Baraigram of Natore, Netrakona Sadar, Chatkhil and Sonaimuri of Noakhali, and Kalapara of Patuakhali.

DAUDKANDI, CUMILLA: AL-backed candidate Naim Yusuf Sein was elected mayor for the second time successively in Daudkandi Municipality election in the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Returning Officer Kamrul Islam Khan said Naim Yusuf Sein with the 'Boat' symbol bagged 14,434 votes while Independent Candidate Mohammad Abu Musa got 1,036 votes and BNP-nominated Nur Mohammad Selim 829 votes.

JASHORE: AL-backed candidate Nur Uddin Al Mamun Himel has unofficially won Chaugachha Municipality election in the district.

Nur Uddin Al Mamun with 'Boat' symbol bagged 6,542 votes while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate with 'Jug' symbol got 3,017 votes.

Apart from this, BNP Candidate Abdul Halim Chanchal got 1,427 votes and Mufti Shihab Uddin Shihab with 'Hand fan' symbol 745 votes.

Councillor candidate Anisur Rahman Anis (BNP) has won in Ward No. 1, Saidul Islam (BNP) in Ward No. 2, Ujjal (AL) in Ward No. 3, Siddiqur Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 4, GM Mostafa (AL) in Ward No. 5, Atiar Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 6, Ruhul Amin (AL) in Ward No. 7, Shahinur Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 8, and Anisur Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 9.

Fatema Khatun (BNP) won in Wards No. 1, 2, and 3 as reserved woman ward councillor, Jotsna Khatun in Wards No. 4, 5 and 6, and Jahura Khatun in Wards No. 7, 8 and 9.

JAMALPUR: AL-backed candidate Shafik Zahedi Robin was elected as mayor for the second time successively in Melandah Municipality election in the district held on Sunday.

Upazila Election Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Anwar Mahmud said Shafik Zahedi Robin with the 'Boat' symbol bagged 13,460 votes while his nearest Candidate BNP-nominated Md Manowar Hossain got 3,331 votes.

NARSINGDI: AL-backed candidate Mosharof Hossain Prodhan Manik has unofficially won Madhabdi Municipality election in the district.

Mosharof Hossain Prodhan Manik with the 'Boat' symbol bagged 17,130 votes while BNP-nominated Md Anwar Hossain got 424 votes.

The BNP-backed candidate boycotted the polls alleging irregularities and vote rigging.

Meanwhile, the election commission postponed the voting at four centres out of total 40 in Narsingdi Municipality election.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: AL-backed candidate Majedul Bari Nayan has been elected as mayor in Baraigram Municipality election in the district on Sunday.

Baraigram UNO and Upazila Returning Officer Jahangir Alam declared the election result.

Majedul Bari Noyon with 'Boat' symbol bagged 11,589 votes while BNP-backed Candidate former mayor Isahaq Ali got 1,343 votes.

Councillor Candidate Fazlul Karim Fazer has won in Ward No. 1, Liton in Ward No. 2, Rafiqul Islam in Ward No. 3, Abdul Aziz Zoarddar in Ward No. 4, Motaleb Hossain in Ward No. 5, Dil Mohammad in Ward No. 6, Abdus Samad Sarker in Ward No. 7, Zahidul Islam in Ward No. 8, and Wajed Ali Prodhan in Ward No. 9. Parul Begum won in Ward No. 1 as reserved woman ward councillor, Minara Khatun in Ward No. 2, and Rani Begum in Ward No. 3.

NETRAKONA: AL-backed candidate has unofficially won Netrakona Sadar Municipality election in the district. District Election and Returning Officer Abdul Latif Sheikh declared the result.

AL-nominated Alhaj Nazrul Islam Khan, also the joint secretary of AL's municipal unit, bagged 29,129 votes while his nearest candidate BNP-nominated Abdullah Al Mamun Roni with 'Sheaf of Paddy' symbol got 9,739 votes and Independent candidate Mohammad Ali with 'Mobile' symbol 1,782 votes.

The voting was held by EVM for the first time in municipality election in the district.

NOAKHALI: AL has won in two municipal elections in the district under the fourth phase on Sunday.

In Chatkhil, AL-backed candidate Nizam Uddin bagged 11,478 votes while his nearest rival BNP cCandidate Mostafa Kamal got 2,961.

In Sonaimuri, Nurul Haque Chowdhury with 'Boat' symbol received 9,609 votes and BNP Candidate got 4,001 votes. District Election and Returning Officer Mohammad Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter at around 8:30pm.

Meanwhile, voting of one centre has been postponed in the district due to the allegations of vote rigging.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: AL-backed candidate has unofficially won Kalapara Municipality election in the district on Sunday.

AL-nominated Bipul Chandra Hawlader, also the president of AL's municipal unit, received 3,579 votes while his nearest candidate Didar Uddin Ahmed Masum Bepari with 'Jug' symbol got 3,196 votes.







The fourth phase of the local government election was held in the country on Sunday.Elections to 55 municipalities were marked by sporadic violence and polls irregularities. The voting began from 8am by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), and it continued till 4pm.Awami League (AL)-backed candidates ruled over the polls in most of the municipalities including Daudkandi of Cumilla, Chaugacha of Jashore, Melandah of Jamalpur, Madhabdi of Narsingdi, Baraigram of Natore, Netrakona Sadar, Chatkhil and Sonaimuri of Noakhali, and Kalapara of Patuakhali.DAUDKANDI, CUMILLA: AL-backed candidate Naim Yusuf Sein was elected mayor for the second time successively in Daudkandi Municipality election in the district.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Returning Officer Kamrul Islam Khan said Naim Yusuf Sein with the 'Boat' symbol bagged 14,434 votes while Independent Candidate Mohammad Abu Musa got 1,036 votes and BNP-nominated Nur Mohammad Selim 829 votes.JASHORE: AL-backed candidate Nur Uddin Al Mamun Himel has unofficially won Chaugachha Municipality election in the district.Nur Uddin Al Mamun with 'Boat' symbol bagged 6,542 votes while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate with 'Jug' symbol got 3,017 votes.Apart from this, BNP Candidate Abdul Halim Chanchal got 1,427 votes and Mufti Shihab Uddin Shihab with 'Hand fan' symbol 745 votes.Councillor candidate Anisur Rahman Anis (BNP) has won in Ward No. 1, Saidul Islam (BNP) in Ward No. 2, Ujjal (AL) in Ward No. 3, Siddiqur Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 4, GM Mostafa (AL) in Ward No. 5, Atiar Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 6, Ruhul Amin (AL) in Ward No. 7, Shahinur Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 8, and Anisur Rahman (AL) in Ward No. 9.Fatema Khatun (BNP) won in Wards No. 1, 2, and 3 as reserved woman ward councillor, Jotsna Khatun in Wards No. 4, 5 and 6, and Jahura Khatun in Wards No. 7, 8 and 9.JAMALPUR: AL-backed candidate Shafik Zahedi Robin was elected as mayor for the second time successively in Melandah Municipality election in the district held on Sunday.Upazila Election Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Anwar Mahmud said Shafik Zahedi Robin with the 'Boat' symbol bagged 13,460 votes while his nearest Candidate BNP-nominated Md Manowar Hossain got 3,331 votes.NARSINGDI: AL-backed candidate Mosharof Hossain Prodhan Manik has unofficially won Madhabdi Municipality election in the district.Mosharof Hossain Prodhan Manik with the 'Boat' symbol bagged 17,130 votes while BNP-nominated Md Anwar Hossain got 424 votes.The BNP-backed candidate boycotted the polls alleging irregularities and vote rigging.Meanwhile, the election commission postponed the voting at four centres out of total 40 in Narsingdi Municipality election.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: AL-backed candidate Majedul Bari Nayan has been elected as mayor in Baraigram Municipality election in the district on Sunday.Baraigram UNO and Upazila Returning Officer Jahangir Alam declared the election result.Majedul Bari Noyon with 'Boat' symbol bagged 11,589 votes while BNP-backed Candidate former mayor Isahaq Ali got 1,343 votes.Councillor Candidate Fazlul Karim Fazer has won in Ward No. 1, Liton in Ward No. 2, Rafiqul Islam in Ward No. 3, Abdul Aziz Zoarddar in Ward No. 4, Motaleb Hossain in Ward No. 5, Dil Mohammad in Ward No. 6, Abdus Samad Sarker in Ward No. 7, Zahidul Islam in Ward No. 8, and Wajed Ali Prodhan in Ward No. 9. Parul Begum won in Ward No. 1 as reserved woman ward councillor, Minara Khatun in Ward No. 2, and Rani Begum in Ward No. 3.NETRAKONA: AL-backed candidate has unofficially won Netrakona Sadar Municipality election in the district. District Election and Returning Officer Abdul Latif Sheikh declared the result.AL-nominated Alhaj Nazrul Islam Khan, also the joint secretary of AL's municipal unit, bagged 29,129 votes while his nearest candidate BNP-nominated Abdullah Al Mamun Roni with 'Sheaf of Paddy' symbol got 9,739 votes and Independent candidate Mohammad Ali with 'Mobile' symbol 1,782 votes.The voting was held by EVM for the first time in municipality election in the district.NOAKHALI: AL has won in two municipal elections in the district under the fourth phase on Sunday.In Chatkhil, AL-backed candidate Nizam Uddin bagged 11,478 votes while his nearest rival BNP cCandidate Mostafa Kamal got 2,961.In Sonaimuri, Nurul Haque Chowdhury with 'Boat' symbol received 9,609 votes and BNP Candidate got 4,001 votes. District Election and Returning Officer Mohammad Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter at around 8:30pm.Meanwhile, voting of one centre has been postponed in the district due to the allegations of vote rigging.KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: AL-backed candidate has unofficially won Kalapara Municipality election in the district on Sunday.AL-nominated Bipul Chandra Hawlader, also the president of AL's municipal unit, received 3,579 votes while his nearest candidate Didar Uddin Ahmed Masum Bepari with 'Jug' symbol got 3,196 votes.