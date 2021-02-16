Video
Home Countryside

Thrust on building nation with human values

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 15: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for building the nation with human values and morality to have a better and peaceful society.
"Human values are, for example, respect, acceptance, consideration, appreciation, listening, openness, affection, empathy and love towards other human beings, they also said.
They made the comments while addressing a District Workshop on the 'role of temple-based child and mass literacy programme to build a nation with human values and mortality' at the hallroom of Technical Training Centre (TTC) in the town on Sunday.
Ranjit Kumar Das, additional secretary of the government and also project director of Temple-based child and mass literacy programme- 5th phase, attended the function and addressed it as chief guest. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam, General Secretary of District Awami League Md. Abu Bakar Siddique, District Primary Education Officer Md. Hossain Ali and Principal of TTC Engineer Abdur Rahim were present at the workshop as special guests.
Chief Guest Ranjit Kumar Das, in his speech, said, as the temple-based children and mass literacy programme could play a significant role to push forward the nation towards development, the programme could also help build the nation with human values and morality.


