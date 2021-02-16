India arrests activist tied to Thunberg’s movement

BENGALURU, Feb 15: Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests.

Police took Disha Ravi to the capital from her home in the southern city of Bengaluru to question her over the accusation that she disseminated the document during the months-long protest on the outskirts of Delhi.

A source said Ravi had been arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a "toolkit" on ways to help the farmers. If proved, the charge carries a penalty of life imprisonment. A court ordered Ravi held in police custody for five days, sparking outrage on social media and among farm unions. -REUTERS





