Suu Kyi detained on remand until Feb 17



Protesters hold signs in front of an armoured vehicle during a demonstration against the military coup in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon on February 15. photo : AFP

"We came here to submit our power of attorney letter and discussed with the district judge. According to him, the remand is until the 17 and not today," Khin Maung Zaw told reporters, adding that he was still trying to see her in line with the law.

He said that the initial appearance would be by video conferencing. When asked about the fairness of the proceedings, the lawyer said "Whether it is fair or not, you can decide yourself."

Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government.

More than 1,000 protesters were rallying in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, when at least 10 trucks full of soldiers and police arrived and started firing slingshots toward the protesters before they even got out of the trucks, according to a photographer who witnessed the events.

The soldiers and police then attacked the protesters with sticks and slingshots, and police could be seen aiming long guns into the air amid sounds that resembled gunfire. Local media reported that rubber bullets were also fired into the crowd, and that a few people were injured.

Police were also seen pointing guns toward the protesters. In the capital, Naypyitaw, protesters gathered outside a police station demanding the release of a group of high school students who were detained while joining in anti-coup activities.

One student who managed to escape told reporters that the pupils - thought to range in age from 13 to 16 - were demonstrating peacefully when a line of riot police suddenly arrived and began arresting them. -REUTERS







YANGON, Feb 15: Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be remanded in detention until Wednesday for a court hearing and will not appear on Monday as initially expected, her lawyer told journalists in the capital Naypyitaw."We came here to submit our power of attorney letter and discussed with the district judge. According to him, the remand is until the 17 and not today," Khin Maung Zaw told reporters, adding that he was still trying to see her in line with the law.He said that the initial appearance would be by video conferencing. When asked about the fairness of the proceedings, the lawyer said "Whether it is fair or not, you can decide yourself."Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government.More than 1,000 protesters were rallying in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, when at least 10 trucks full of soldiers and police arrived and started firing slingshots toward the protesters before they even got out of the trucks, according to a photographer who witnessed the events.The soldiers and police then attacked the protesters with sticks and slingshots, and police could be seen aiming long guns into the air amid sounds that resembled gunfire. Local media reported that rubber bullets were also fired into the crowd, and that a few people were injured.Police were also seen pointing guns toward the protesters. In the capital, Naypyitaw, protesters gathered outside a police station demanding the release of a group of high school students who were detained while joining in anti-coup activities.One student who managed to escape told reporters that the pupils - thought to range in age from 13 to 16 - were demonstrating peacefully when a line of riot police suddenly arrived and began arresting them. -REUTERS