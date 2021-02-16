Video
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:42 PM
Home Sports

Man Utd falter at West Brom

Aubameyang treble sinks Leeds

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

LONDON, FEB 15: Manchester United's faltering Premier League title challenge suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Brom, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat-trick in Arsenal's 4-2 win against Leeds on Sunday.
United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand.
A point was enough to nudge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men back above Leicester into second on goal difference.
But that was of little consolation to United against a West Brom side that had conceded 24 goals in taking just one point from their previous seven home games.
Indeed, it was Sam Allardyce's men who had the better chances to win the game and give their dwindling hopes of beating the drop a boost.
United made the worst possible start when Conor Gallagher swung in a cross and Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof to power home a header after just 80 seconds.
"We gave ourselves a tough start," said Solskjaer, whose side have fallen behind in eight of their 12 away league games this season.
"You've got 90 odd minutes to make amends so there is no need to panic but I didn't feel we built that momentum until too late in the first half.
"Second half there was only one-way traffic but still there were a couple of moments where we could have lost the game."
United struggled to make the most of their territorial dominance until Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of magic with a dipping volley on his weaker left foot a minute before half-time.
Sam Johnstone denied Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay had an effort cleared off the line as United pressed for a winner after the break.    -AFP



