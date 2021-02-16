Video
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Pakistan's players and team officials pose for photographs with the trophy after winning the T20 series against South Africa during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 14, 2021.

LAHORE, FEB 15: Tail-ender Hasan Ali hit two sixes in the penultimate over to help Pakistan clinch the Twenty20 international series against South Africa with a four-wicket win in the third and final match in Lahore on Sunday.
Hasan finished with a seven-ball 20 not out as Pakistan overhauled a 165-run target in 18.4 overs to win the series 2-1, South Africa's first T20I series defeat in Asia.
South Africa had previously won five and drawn one T20I series in Asia.
South Africa's late blip meant David Miller's robust 85 not out and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's four wickets, which seemed to have put the tourists on the road to victory, were in vain.
Miller smashed seven sixes and five fours off just 45 balls to lift South Africa from a tottering 48-6. He helped add 116 for the last four wickets, taking South Africa to 164-8.
Shamsi then picked up 4-25 in four incisive overs and Pakistan needed 53 off the last six overs and 28 off the last three.
With 16 needed off the final two overs, Andile Phehlukwayo bowled a waist-high no-ball which Hasan hit for six to ease the pressure. He then hit a four and a six to seal victory.
Mohammad Nawaz finished with 18 not out, while skipper Babar Azam scored 44 and in-form Mohammad Rizwan made 42.
The victory is Pakistan's 100th in 163 matches, the first team to complete a century of wins in T20 internationals.
"It was a complete team effort," said Azam. "Bowlers were exceptional in the beginning before Miller made the match sensational with his knock.
"We did well to cross the target with some batting in late overs and Hasan and Nawaz saw us through. This series win will help us progress as a team."
Azam's counterpart Heinrich Klaasen blamed his side's poor batting early on.
"We started with some cowboy cricket and I take full responsibility for that collapse," said Klaasen.     -AFP


