Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:42 PM
Home Sports

Abahani Limited take on Saif SC in BPL today

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, take on Saif Sporting Club in one of the ninth round matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football scheduled to be held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
The match kicked off at 3.30 pm.
The six time league champions Abahani Limited stand at second position in the league table with 18 points from eight matches while this season's Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club place at fifth position with 13 points playing seven matches.
In the day's another match of the ninth round fixture, star-studded Bashundhara Kings face all-losers Arambagh Krira Sangha scheduled to be held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla.
The match begins at 3 pm.
Holders Bashundhara Kings dominate the league table with 22 points from eight matches while bottom-ranked Arambagh Krira Sangha yet to secure any point from seven matches.
In the day's third match of Tuesday's fixture, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play against Uttar Baridhara Club scheduled to be held at BNS at 6 pm.
Sheikh Jamal DC currently stand at third position in the league table with 17 points from seven matches while Baridhara placed at tenth position with four points playing the same number of matches.     -BSS


