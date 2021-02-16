Video
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Fate of remaining matches to be decided Wednesday

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

The dates and venues of the remaining Group-E matches of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup will be discussed and decided in a virtual meeting of the participating countries on Wednesday.
Like many others, Bangladesh too has some matches to play which were not possible to be arranged due to a worldwide spread out the deadly virus. The red and greens still have three matches to play in the group. Though they played a match against Qatar last December the other challengers including Afghanistan and Oman didn't came in Dhaka to play and eventually the matches were not played. India had not said anything yet.
With all these, the situation are much complex than previously anticipated and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is dealing with the issues. The highest authority of Asian football has now decided to seat altogether with all the participating nations through video conference to discuss the matters.
As per the regulation, the reaming matches of Bangladesh are to be played at home. But the situation arises due to the pandemic changed many things and put many more in dilemma already.
Among the teams, Afghanistan does not want to come in Dhaka at all. Oman, on the other hand, is demanding a neutral venue. India is keeping quiet. Bangladesh is determined to play these matches at home. So, the virtual meeting on Wednesday is expected to bring out some decisions regarding the matches.





