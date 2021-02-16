Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Sports

May be we didn't execute plan well: Mominul

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque speaks after digesting two-match Test series defeat against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque speaks after digesting two-match Test series defeat against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque couldn't find out any specific reason of their batting collapse in the fourth innings, when they are chasing a modest 231-run target for series levelling victory.
Bangladesh was dismissed for 213, in less than two sessions on day four to taste 17-run defeat with a day to spare of the second and final Test.
"It is difficult to say [the reason of the defeat]. The target that we got, could have been chased," a frustrated Mominul said on Sunday after the match.
After sweeping the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh now tasted whitewashed in two-match Test series. This was Bangladesh's fifth defeat under Mominul's captaincy in six matches.
"There is no specific reason. Maybe we didn't execute the plan well," he said.
"Batting did not appear to be very difficult here. And if you have a tough wicket in international cricket, you have to adapt to it. There weren't too many bounces either. Cornwall got some bounce for his height. We should have coped with that. We could not do that," Mominul remarked.
"We had come up with poor batting show in two innings. We couldn't regroup well as a batting unit."
Bangladesh was bowled out for 296 in first innings, in reply to West Indies' 409. The 113-run lead slanted the match in West Indies's favour.
"But they were ahead in the first innings. The bowlers bowled very well in the second innings and turned the things around," Mominul pointed out.
"The way Tamim Iqbal and Soumya started, it felt like we were in the game. Suddenly two or three wickets fell and we fell a little behind. Towards the end, Miraz played relay well. But there was a bit of a reversal in the middle, which is why we couldn't come back."
"We batted very positively in the Chattogram Test. We didn't play that kind of positive cricket in the second innings of the second Test," he added.
Mominul again rued for Shakib Al Hasan's absence, saying his injury disrupted the team's balance.
"Without Shakib Bhai, it is a little difficult to make the right combination. As I said before, if the team loses, many things seem to be lacking. But there was not much came out when we won with Zimbabwe."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd falter at West Brom
Nadal closes on Slams record
Messi 'happy' leading Barca revival but PSG a reminder of what could await
Pakistan end South Africa's unbeaten Asia record with T20 series win
Abahani Limited take on Saif SC in BPL today
Ben Foakes writes history on his birthday
Fate of remaining matches to be decided Wednesday
May be we didn't execute plan well: Mominul


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft