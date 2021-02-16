May be we didn't execute plan well: Mominul



Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque speaks after digesting two-match Test series defeat against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh was dismissed for 213, in less than two sessions on day four to taste 17-run defeat with a day to spare of the second and final Test.

"It is difficult to say [the reason of the defeat]. The target that we got, could have been chased," a frustrated Mominul said on Sunday after the match.

After sweeping the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh now tasted whitewashed in two-match Test series. This was Bangladesh's fifth defeat under Mominul's captaincy in six matches.

"There is no specific reason. Maybe we didn't execute the plan well," he said.

"Batting did not appear to be very difficult here. And if you have a tough wicket in international cricket, you have to adapt to it. There weren't too many bounces either. Cornwall got some bounce for his height. We should have coped with that. We could not do that," Mominul remarked.

"We had come up with poor batting show in two innings. We couldn't regroup well as a batting unit."

Bangladesh was bowled out for 296 in first innings, in reply to West Indies' 409. The 113-run lead slanted the match in West Indies's favour.

"But they were ahead in the first innings. The bowlers bowled very well in the second innings and turned the things around," Mominul pointed out.

"The way Tamim Iqbal and Soumya started, it felt like we were in the game. Suddenly two or three wickets fell and we fell a little behind. Towards the end, Miraz played relay well. But there was a bit of a reversal in the middle, which is why we couldn't come back."

"We batted very positively in the Chattogram Test. We didn't play that kind of positive cricket in the second innings of the second Test," he added.

Mominul again rued for Shakib Al Hasan's absence, saying his injury disrupted the team's balance.

"Without Shakib Bhai, it is a little difficult to make the right combination. As I said before, if the team loses, many things seem to be lacking. But there was not much came out when we won with Zimbabwe." -BSS









