Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:41 PM
No defeat is expected, says Shakib

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan speaks before the media about the two-match Test series defeat against West Indies on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his disappointment after losing couple of winnable Test matches against West Indies at home. He also thinks that there is nothing to be worried and have to work on the areas to be improved to bring winning habit in the team.
"I supposed not to speak anything about cricket today," Shakib told journalists in a virtual press conference arranged by a local NGO.
"No defeat is expected. But winning and losing are part of games, it's not only happening in cricket. So, there's nothing to be worried about it," he added.
Bangladesh lost the 1st Test despite setting a mammoth target of 395 runs in Chattogram and lost the last match failing to reach at easy target of 231. Bangladesh failed to register any victory since 2019 but a solitary Test against Zimbabwe at home last year. They even lost to the latest inclusion in the elite panel, Afghanistan. Cricket experts therefore, raised question on Bangladesh's Test playing capacities and infrastructure several occasions.
"20 years have gone since we started playing Test cricket. But we can't make much progress, I think," Shakib admitted the true fact.
"You can't define any limit of progress. We have many areas of improvement, achieving which can bring wins for us in home and abroad," he clued up though he didn't define the areas to improve.
One of the most versatile players of the format however, assured that he will keep improving himself till the last day of his career. He said, "I'll represent Bangladesh till the last day of my sportsmanship and I have to ensure my improvement thus far".
Shakib resumed his post-ban career with West Indies ODI series, who named the Player of the Series but sustained injury during the last match of the series. He was in the Chattogram Test recovering injury and knocked 68 runs in the first inning but was ruled out in the mid part of the game after thigh niggles and missed the 2nd Test in Dhaka.
He also will miss forthcoming away series against New Zealand since he is going to stay with his expectant wife then and BCB accepted his paternity leave.


