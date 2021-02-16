BCB President threatens change after Windies fiasco





BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks before the media after Tigers' whitewash in two-match Test series against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo:: screenshot

"When I heard about Shakib's injury and we need a replacement, I was told names one after another," Papon told journalists in a reaction to the debacle on Sunday. "Akram was there, Nannu, Sujon and Sumon were also present".

"I offered them four options. Mahmudullah was the number one, then Mosaddek, Sheikh Mahadi and Soumya was the fourth option. They selected Soumya!" He expressed his surprise.

One pacer policy of Bangladesh was highly criticised after Chattogram Test but still they went with solitary pacer. BCB Head showed fury on such decision. He said, "We have very few spinners? If you keep Shakib aside, how many spinners do we have? Two or three? But we have a bunch of quality pacers".

"We have five pacers in the squad. Why they are not playing? They were supposed to play in Chattogram but didn't. I was confirmed that at least two pacers will be seen here but didn't play. Why they didn't play?" he threw a counter question.

None of the BCB authorities are allowed within bio-bubble. So team management made all the decisions. Raising his eyebrow to the responsibilities of team management Papon said, "Captain and coach are here to make the decision and none of us are here. Must be show caused everyone. Not only the captain and the coach but everyone related there must be show caused".

What is the remedy of Bangladesh incessant failure in Test Cricket? "Solution is very easy," he replied. "And problems will be solved".

"Things can't allow going on. I kept quite after defeat against Afghanistan since I was out of home then. But now I am saying that change is a must and it'll take place by hook or by crook," he warned.

Bangladesh failed to defend 395 runs in Chattogram and slipped easy victory fading to achieve gettable target of 231 and were swept cleanly at home against 2nd-tier West Indies team. Bangladesh failed to purchase any victory under Mominul Haque till now, nor at home neither in abroad.







Papon questions selectors' roleBCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon became angry on team management after being whitewashed in two-match Test series at home against West Indies. He threatened to show cause everyone and fired selectors' decision of taking Soumya Sarkar as Shakib Al Hasan's replacement."When I heard about Shakib's injury and we need a replacement, I was told names one after another," Papon told journalists in a reaction to the debacle on Sunday. "Akram was there, Nannu, Sujon and Sumon were also present"."I offered them four options. Mahmudullah was the number one, then Mosaddek, Sheikh Mahadi and Soumya was the fourth option. They selected Soumya!" He expressed his surprise.One pacer policy of Bangladesh was highly criticised after Chattogram Test but still they went with solitary pacer. BCB Head showed fury on such decision. He said, "We have very few spinners? If you keep Shakib aside, how many spinners do we have? Two or three? But we have a bunch of quality pacers"."We have five pacers in the squad. Why they are not playing? They were supposed to play in Chattogram but didn't. I was confirmed that at least two pacers will be seen here but didn't play. Why they didn't play?" he threw a counter question.None of the BCB authorities are allowed within bio-bubble. So team management made all the decisions. Raising his eyebrow to the responsibilities of team management Papon said, "Captain and coach are here to make the decision and none of us are here. Must be show caused everyone. Not only the captain and the coach but everyone related there must be show caused".What is the remedy of Bangladesh incessant failure in Test Cricket? "Solution is very easy," he replied. "And problems will be solved"."Things can't allow going on. I kept quite after defeat against Afghanistan since I was out of home then. But now I am saying that change is a must and it'll take place by hook or by crook," he warned.Bangladesh failed to defend 395 runs in Chattogram and slipped easy victory fading to achieve gettable target of 231 and were swept cleanly at home against 2nd-tier West Indies team. Bangladesh failed to purchase any victory under Mominul Haque till now, nor at home neither in abroad.