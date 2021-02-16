Dr Sayeed Shikdar new Rajuk Chairman  

Dr Sayeed Hasan Shikdar, chief (additional secretary) of the planning division has been appointed as the new chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) on Monday.

Dr Shikdar replaced Md Sayeed Noor Alam who was appointed as the chairman on January 12, 2020.

The public administration ministry announced the appointment through a gazette notification signed by deputy secretary of Public Administration Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad. In the notice it read Dr Sayeed Hasan Shikdar, chief (additional secretary) of the planning division has been appointed as Rajuk chairman. —Agencies