Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:41 PM
Electioneering in Dhaka Bar gains momentum

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Court Correspondent

Electioneering in Dhaka Bar polls for the term 2021-2022  gained pace as candidates have started moving from door to door to woo the voters.
Every day the campaigners for the candidates are welcoming lawyers at the Dhaka Bar main gate by handing over flowers and cards containing new commitments and seeking votes for their respective candidates.
The two-day long Dhaka Bar elections will be held on February 24 and 25.
According to the Dhaka Bar Chief Election Officer Abdullah Abu there are 25,200 members of the Bar which is the highest number in any Bar in Asia.
Two panels mainly pro-Awami League lawyer-led White Panel and Pro-BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami lawyer-led Blue Panel are contesting the elections.
This year Abdul Baten and Firojur Rahman Montu have been   nominated for President and General Secretary from the White Panel. While Moshleh Uddin Jashim and Khandekar Md Hazrat Ali are set to contest for President and General Secretary posts respectively from the Blue Panel.
At least 17,565 voters will exercise their franchise to elect a 23-member executive body of the Bar, said Abdullah Abu on Monday.
The other aspirants of White Panel are Senior Vice President Delwar Hossain Patwary, Vice President Sree Pran Nath, Treasurer Ariful Islam Kawsar, Senior Assistant Secretary AKM Salauddin, Assistant Secretary AM Moniruzzaman Tareque, Library Secretary Sharmin Sultana Happy, Cultural Secretary Shahela Parvin Priya, Office Secretary Zakir Hossain Lincoln, Sports Secretary Rafiqul Islam and Social Welfare Secretary ASM Emrul Kayes.
Other candidates from the Blue Panel are Senior Vice President Kamal Uddin, Vice President Anisur Rahman Anis, Treasurer Abdur Rashid Mollah, Senior Assistant Secretary Abul Kalam Azad, Assistant Secretary Anissuzzaman Anis, Library Secretary Rafiqul Islam, Cultural Secretary Habiba Quader Mili, Office Secretary Nargis Parvin Aliza, Sports Secretary Nasir Uddin and Social Welfare Secretary Mizanur Rahman Mizan.
 White Panel member candidates are Baharul Islam Bahar, Sultana Razia Ruma, ABM Faisal Sarwar, Imtiaz Ahmed Prince, Golam Emon Hossain, Jewel Chandra Modak, Ahsan Habib, Mohid Uddin Mohin, Zakir Hossain, Sajida Sultanan Pompi and Sultanan Rojario.
The Blue Panel member aspirants are Anwar Parvez, MRK Russel, Hosne Mobarak, Babul Akhter Babu, Sohagh Hasan Rony, Rashed Tapan, Taslima Akhter, Yakub Ali, Rejaul Islam, SM Kabiruzzaman, and Dewan Emdadul Alam Imon.
Last year Pro-BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers' Blue Panel won 10 posts including President and General Secretary posts in the 23-member executive committee while pro-Awami League lawyers' White Panel won the remaining posts in the election for 2020-2021 sessions.


