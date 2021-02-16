Video
Home Back Page

Digital platform to plan returnees’ reintegration

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on Monday launched a digital platform named 'Returning Migrants Management of Information Systems (ReMiMIS)' to collect, analyze and store the data of returning migrants to the country.
Employment Minister Imran Ahmad launched the data system at a programme held at the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) auditorium. The BMET will be the custodian of the new system.
Expatriates' Welfare Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Director General of BMET Shamsul Alam, Ambassador and European Union head of delegation to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission Bangladesh Giorgi Gigauri attended the event.
The comprehensive ReMiMIS system developed under the European Union funded project titled "Bangladesh: Sustainable Reintegration and Improved Migration Governance (Prottasha)" for enrollment of the returnee migrants was initiated with the support of IOM. It will contribute to better migration data management and development of targeted reintegration support programmes.





