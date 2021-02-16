Video
BD-Malaysia JWG meet today

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

The meeting of Bangladesh-Malaysia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Migration is scheduled to be held today to finalize the number of agencies that can send Bangladeshi migrants to the country.
The meeting will also decide upon the procedures of reopening the job market for the Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia. The virtual meeting will be held at 11am on the day. Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed and Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan will inaugurate the meeting, according to the ministry high officials.
Later, the JWG members of the two countries will attend the meeting, according to Malaysia's proposal.


