Temperature likely to rise in next three days: BMD

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am on Monday.

Abdul Mannan, A BMD meteorologist, noted that the country's highest temperature at 31 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sitakunda on Sunday. Talking to the Daily Observer about the overall status of the weather, he said, "Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country," he said.

Besides light to moderate fog may occur at places over the county during midnight to today's morning, he added.







