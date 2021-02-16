My prime duty is to remove waterlogging: New CCC Mayor

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 15: The newly elected Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury took over the charge of the city corporation on Monday.

After taking charge the Mayor said that he would give the priority to removal of water-logging problem from the city. "My Prime duty as a city father is to free the city dwellers from the persisting curse of water-logging forever," Rezaul said.

He also vowed to free the illegal occupation of different canals and river of the city.

Former Administrator of CCC Khurshed Alam Sujan, newly elected ward councillors and senior officials of CCC attended the function. Earlier on February 11 last, they had taken oath at Osmani Smriti Auditorium in Dhaka. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath of the elected Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League through virtual presence while the LGRD Minister administered the oath of 54 ward councillors including 14 women councillors on February 11 last. After taking oath, the Mayor accompanied by the elected ward councillors visited the Mazar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara and offered fateha at the mazar on Friday last.

Meanwhile, in the election of CCC held on January 27 last, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of Awami League bagged a total of 3,69,248 votes in the election.

His nearest rival BNP-backed Mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain managed to bag 52,489 vote. According to Election Commission sources, one single candidate of Awami League in ward councillor post in Ward number 18 at East Bakalia was elected unopposed.

Besides, election to Alkaran ward number 31 was suspended due to death of one candidate Tarek Solaiman Selim. The election in this ward will be held on February 28 next. The total number of polling stations is 735. But voting in two stations was suspended. So, the results of voting have been announced in 733 polling stations. The Returning Officer of Chattogram City Corporation election Mohammad Hasanuzzaman postponed voting in two polling stations at ward no. 34 Patherghata on allegations of occupying the centres, vandalising electronic voting machines and violence. Two polling stations were set up at Patherghata Girls' High School.





