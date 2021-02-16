Present authentic Liberation War history before new generation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked all concerned to present the authentic history of the Liberation War before the new generation.

"History can't be erased. The authentic history of the Liberation War will have to be projected before the new generation," she said while addressing the 66th trustee board meeting of the Freedom Fighters Welfare Trust (FFWT) from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The other members of the trustee board got connected to it from the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities concerned to preserve the graveyards of freedom fighters and build memorial museums as the generation after generation can know the accurate history of the Liberation War.

She asked the trustee board members to identify the insolvent freedom fighters and their family members and stand beside them.

The Prime Minister said her government will build homes for all the insolvent freedom fighters and their families.

Shakhawat Moon said Sheikh Hasina, also the head of the trustee board, asked for enquiring about the fake freedom fighters as many Razakar, Al Badr and Al-Shams members have become freedom fighters immediately after the Liberation War. The Prime Minister asked all concerned to speed up the activities of the trustee board and stressed the need for holding its regular meetings. She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had formed the trust for the welfare of the country's best ever sons.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister recalled with due respect Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose leadership the country was liberated, the four national leaders, martyred freedom fighters, and others who made the supreme sacrifice in all the democratic and progressive movements.

Trustee board members, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Awami League Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, Mostafizur Rahman Fizar and Liberation War Affairs Ministry Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were, among others, present. —UNB







