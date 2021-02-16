Most amici curiae find writ not maintainable

Among the six amici curiae (friends of the court), five Supreme Court lawyers on Monday opposed the writ petition that sought a ban on the broadcast of Al Jazeera television stating that the writ petitioner is not an aggrieved person regarding the issue.

The writ petitioner filed it directly without sending a demand of justice notice to the authorities concerned. A demand of justice notice is required prior to filing writ petition, they said. But one amicus curiae, senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru, a former Awami League lawmaker, disagreed to the opinion put forward by the five senior lawyers. Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news channel broadcast a documentary titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' on February 1.

On February 8, Supreme Court lawyer Amanul Kabir Emon filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directives on the government to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera Television in Bangladesh and to remove the contents of its documentary from the digital platforms.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah adjourned the hearing until 11:00am on Wednesday for hearing argument of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

After the argument of the chief State law officer, the HC will decide if the writ petition is maintainable or not. During the hearing, former attorneys general AJ Mohammad Ali and Fida M Kamal, senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam, Prabir Neogi and Shahdeen Malik told the court that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person as per the constitutional provisions. Therefore, the writ is not maintainable.

On the other hand, senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru said the HC can issue necessary orders to ban Al Jazeera in Bangladesh to stop recurrence of broadcasting such defamatory documentary in future. Lawyer Amanul Kabir Emon, also the writ petitioner himself argued for the writ petition while lawyer Khandker Reza-E Raquib appeared for the BTRC and Deputy Attorney General Nowrose Md Russel Chowdhury represented the State during the hearing in the court.

On February 10, the HC questioned the maintainability of the writ petition that sought ban on the broadcast of Al Jazeera television and engaged six Supreme Court lawyers soliciting expert opinion on whether it could be banned or blocked in the country.

