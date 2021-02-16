Friendship with BD cornerstone of India’s foreign policy: Envoy



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami (middle) at DCAB Talk at the National Press Club on Monday. photo : Observer

"Yes, there is some 'mistrust' in our relation but the friendship with Bangladesh is the cornerstone of India's foreign policy, we believe that we could be more benefited if we would came out from there (mistrust) through supporting each other in different areas and enhance cooperation for the betterment of the livelihood of our people," Vikram Doraiswami said.

"India never shows any 'big-brotherly' attitude towards Bangladesh, a strong, stable, prosperous and flourishing Bangladesh is in India's fundamental national interest," he said.

Therefore, the High Commissioner said, all of the ideas that they are somehow not in the interest of Bangladesh's development are not just true and can be dismissed to the conspiracy theorists, Vikram Doraiswami said.

The envoy made these comments while talking to diplomatic correspondents in the city on Monday. Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) organized the event at the National Press Club.

"Bangladesh-China good relation is not an issue for us, it is not my job to judge the relationship between Bangladesh with the others (countries), my duty is here to cement the India-Bangladesh relationship and for that I'm working here," the Indian High Commissioner cleared.

I did not see any anxiety right at the present context here, my observation is that we have to take mega projects and work together to implement it.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Dhaka visit aims to carry forward ties with Bangladesh for next half a century while the tour coincides with the 50 years of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Dhaka on March 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to join the 50th anniversary celebration of Independence of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of Bangladesh's Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th year of bilateral ties. Besides joining the celebration on March 26, Modi is likely to join bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 27.

"The objective of the Prime Minister (Modi's) visit is of course to consolidate our friendship and to build it forward for next 50 years," he said.

Replying to a question over the Teesta water sharing issue, the High Commissioner said, "Our friends also need to understand this is not a matter on which the government (central government) has single say. It does require bringing all the stakeholders on board, it is an internal challenge in India, things on other six rivers can move forward in a much faster way." The two countries underscored the need for early conclusion of Framework of Interim Agreement on sharing of waters of six joint rivers -- Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar.

He said officials of both the countries are working on different instruments that would be signed between the two nations during the visit. Before the Prime Minister level talks, Indian Foreign Minister J Shankar is also likely to visit Dhaka for finalizing the agendas of the PM-level talks.

"We are working on a number of outcomes (of the visit), many things are to be finalized between the line ministries agencies" he said.

The High Commissioner discussed all major bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India including, water sharing, border killing, vaccine cooperation, energy cooperation, people to people contract, trade and maritime boundaries with the diplomatic correspondent.

Replying to a question, Doraiswami said India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Armed Forces, "Yes, we have offered. We will be happy to provide vaccine to Bangladesh Armed Forces," he told reporters.

Bangladesh is buying bulk amount of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, however, India supplied two million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh as gift.

Asked when the connectivity project using Chattogram Port and Akhaura-Agartala route will be operationalised, he said a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) needs to be issued and the cost of goods transport needs to be finalised first. "We want fair price," he said.

Replying to a question the Indian High Commissioner said it is important that both sides work together to prevent violent clashes. "This's not a situation that anybody wants."

He said the bureaucracy has been extremely supportive. "I would like to thank bureaucracy on both sides for their efforts to take forward the relations."

On alleged overstaying of Indians in Bangladesh, the envoy said they certainly do not encourage anybody to overstay.

The High Commissioner also trashed a misinformation that without vaccination nobody will be allowed to visit India. "Travelling is going on with Covid-free certificates. We issue 1,600 visas per day even during the pandemic situation."

Doraiswami indicated the trial of genocide by Pakistani Army in the 1971 Liberation War can take place anytime as there is no statute of limitations in terms of times.

"I think we should be clear about it without getting into legal formalities...in other words, even [if] something happened long ago," he said.

The High Commissioner said there is no statute of limitation on any kind of arrangement that may have been arrived in and this is something entirely within [the jurisdiction of] the government of Bangladesh to assess the history and see how this goes forward.

Doraiswami came up with the remarks when asked which provision of the 1974 tripartite agreement is holding back to try the Pakistani generals who committed genocide during the War of Liberation in 1971.

"History is history," said the High Commissioner noting that the question is historically very relevant in this historic year when Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50 years of its Independence.









