BUSINESS EVENTS

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan along with BUILD leaders pays a courtesy call on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Minister's office on Monday.Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki along with Second Secretary Takashi Shirai of the embassy, paid a courtesy visit to Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority CEO Sultana Afroz on Monday. Sultan Afroz and ITO Naoki discussed the upcoming Fourth Bangladesh-Japan Joint PPP Platform Meeting which will be held on February 24 next through online platform.