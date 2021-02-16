

BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System

Ahmad Hossain, Managing Director (Additional Charge) of BASIC Bank inaugurated the services at bank's main branch in Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday.

The services would be available gradually at the branches of Dhaka city and across the country afterwards.

Among others- General Managers (GMs), ASM Rowshanul Haque, Abu Md. Mofazzal, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, GM and Branch in-charge Md. Mominul Haque, employees, valued clients and well wishers were present on the occasion.





