Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:40 PM
BANKING EVENT

BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

State owned BASIC Bank Ltd has introduced Automated Challan System for easy payment of passport fees and income taxes, says a press release.
Ahmad Hossain, Managing Director (Additional Charge) of BASIC Bank inaugurated the services at bank's main branch in Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday.
The services would be available gradually at the branches of Dhaka city and across the country afterwards.
Among others- General Managers (GMs), ASM Rowshanul Haque, Abu Md. Mofazzal, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, GM and Branch in-charge Md. Mominul Haque, employees, valued clients and well wishers were present on the occasion.  


