Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun delivering his speech as the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony of  two new brands of Kushum Kali Shoe Factory, an investment client of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the city recently. BSCIC Chairman Md. Mustaq Hasan, IBBL Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula, SME Foundation Managing Director Dr. Md Mofizur Rahman, Kushum Kali Shoe Factory Proprietor Nazma Khatun, bank officials and invited guests are also seen in the picture. The factory unveiled two of its own shoe brands titled 'Vinca' and 'Dr. Mark'. Nazma Khatun, woman entrepreneur of IBBL has been conducting her business since 2010 with investment from IBBL Badda Branch.     photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) presiding over its 20th board meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Directors, Independent Directors and high officials are also present there. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.      photo: Bank


BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Union Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury along with Chakaria Women College Principal Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials, inaugurating its Khuntakhali Sub-Branch, Chakaria, Cox's Bazar through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System
BANKING EVENTS
Major Australian media firm strikes Google news pay deal
Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses
Emirates suspends flights to two destinations
No-nonsense Nigerian woman to be named WTO boss
Indian auto firms to hike prices again as steel rates soar


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft