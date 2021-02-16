BANKING EVENTS

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun delivering his speech as the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony of two new brands of Kushum Kali Shoe Factory, an investment client of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the city recently. BSCIC Chairman Md. Mustaq Hasan, IBBL Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula, SME Foundation Managing Director Dr. Md Mofizur Rahman, Kushum Kali Shoe Factory Proprietor Nazma Khatun, bank officials and invited guests are also seen in the picture. The factory unveiled two of its own shoe brands titled 'Vinca' and 'Dr. Mark'. Nazma Khatun, woman entrepreneur of IBBL has been conducting her business since 2010 with investment from IBBL Badda Branch. photo: BankCommunity Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) presiding over its 20th board meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Directors, Independent Directors and high officials are also present there. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank. photo: BankUnion Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury along with Chakaria Women College Principal Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials, inaugurating its Khuntakhali Sub-Branch, Chakaria, Cox's Bazar through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion. photo: Bank