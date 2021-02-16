Emirates suspends flights to two destinations

DUBAI, Feb 15: Dubai-based Emirates airline has announced temporary flight suspensions.

The suspensions are for flights from Dubai to South Africa and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai until March 10, 2021, the airline said in a statement on its website.

This is in line with recent government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE.

Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

Passengers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).

Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.

-Khaleej Times


















