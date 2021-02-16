Video
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Business

Indian auto firms to hike prices again as steel rates soar

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

CHENNAI, Feb 15: The increase in raw material costs is set to trigger a second round of price hikes in the auto industry with manufacturers indicating a markup of 1-3per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland may hike prices in April-May to neutralise the pinch of the sharp rise in costs of steel, aluminium and other metals.
"We will probably increase prices again in April. So far, we have used a better mix of products in India and globally, but raw material costs have gone up faster than our ability to hike prices," said Siddhartha Lal, MD, Eicher Motors. The increase will happen in both commercial vehicles as well as Royal Enfield motorcycles.
This price markup comes at a time when the truck market is just about hitting the growth track after nearly two years of low demand.    -TNN


