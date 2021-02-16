Video
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021
Business

Nissan says not in talks with Apple on self-driving cars

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

TOKYO, Feb 15: Japanese auto maker Nissan said Monday it is not in talks with Apple to develop self-driving cars, a week after Hyundai also denied reports it was discussing the top-secret project with the US tech giant.
Apple's Project Titan is devoted to electric autonomous vehicles and has been in the works for several years -- but details of the venture have been kept under wraps by the notoriously tight-lipped company.
Nissan's denial came after the Financial Times reported that the iPhone maker had approached it in recent months about a tie-up related to the project, which did not go ahead.
"We are not in talks with Apple. However, Nissan is always open to exploring collaborations and partnerships to accelerate industry transformation," the Japanese firm said.
A source close to Nissan told AFP that the company "doesn't need Apple to sell" its cars.
"When you make a product under the Apple brand, you give your soul -- and your profit margins -- to Apple," the source said on condition of anonymity. "We are not interested in giving Apple the best that we offer. This should be under the Nissan brand."    -AFP


