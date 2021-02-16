Video
Daraz introduces Gold & Diamond category among clients

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/#), for the first time launched the 'Gold & Diamond' category in their platform to delight the shoppers and make their online buying experience more rewarding.  
Under this category, shopaholics will make the most out of different offers and save as much money as possible, says a press release.
 In this regard, the Category Director of Daraz Fashion and General Merchandising - Ms. Sumia Rahman said, "There will be myriads of offers and discount options under the newly-introduced category which will definitely turn the experience of hackneyed online purchase into a more gratifying one for the shoppers. Instead of showrooming, shopaholics can now avail of different discounts and get rewarded here at Daraz."   
From the Gold & Diamond category, customers with a minimum BDT 10,000 purchase can enjoy 0% EMI facilities (upto 12 months), so there will be no burden of paying all the dues at once.
Moreover, there were special offers for Valentine's day for the love birds to make this day more memorable and happening. Customers enjoyed up to 27% discount and exclusive deals only on 13th and 14th February on jewelry made by Diamond House, Nitol Diamond, and Swastika Diamond House.  
However, this time the delivery facility is limited to Dhaka residents only.
Taking the customers' convenience into account, Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/#) has kept the arrangement of cashless transactions through their payment partners. Their payment partners include Bkash, City Bank, HSBC, Mastercard, Meghna Bank, Prime Bank, Shahjalal Bank, and UCB.


