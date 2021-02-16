Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Business

Programme to support varsity students in business launched

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The government has launched special programme for university level students to support them for developing business model following the final-year project in post-graduation.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was connected as chief guest to the closing ceremony of mentor development camp held at IEB headquarters in the capital on Sunday.
BHTPA Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum, Awami League Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, IEB General Secretary Shahdat Hossain, were, present, among others, on the occasion.
Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) organized the Unibetor under Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center project for youths who completed post graduation. Dhaka Centre of Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) implements the programme.
State Minister Palak said the government has planned to develop 200 mentors across the country to support youths in business development.
"ICT Division has formulated innovation design to make coordination among government, educational institutes and industrialists. The innovation design will support the authorities to achieve Digital Bangladesh vision," he said.
Palak further mentioned ICT Division has focused on local innovations from beginning of Digital Bangladesh programme and provided support them to develop global business opportunities from home-grown innovation.
Officials mentioned that around 1 million students started careers after post graduation every year. They completed the courses with a project submission which remains unexplored for maximum times.
To leverage the project idea of the university students, the Unibetor programme provides support 10 youths with funding up to Tk 1 milion and providing free office space for ten months to scale up business at international standard.
Earlier in first three days of the camp, officials from local and international tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Facebook participated in the knowledge sharing session with the participant universities' faculties.
Google Next Billion Users project's head of operations Bickey Russell, Facebook's public policy manager Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, Microsoft Bangladesh's head of channel seller Mashroor Hossain and Dell's CXO advisory board member Sonia Bashir Kabir took different sessions in the four-day camp.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System
BANKING EVENTS
Major Australian media firm strikes Google news pay deal
Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses
Emirates suspends flights to two destinations
No-nonsense Nigerian woman to be named WTO boss
Indian auto firms to hike prices again as steel rates soar


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft