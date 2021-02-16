Programme to support varsity students in business launched

The government has launched special programme for university level students to support them for developing business model following the final-year project in post-graduation.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak was connected as chief guest to the closing ceremony of mentor development camp held at IEB headquarters in the capital on Sunday.

BHTPA Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum, Awami League Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, IEB General Secretary Shahdat Hossain, were, present, among others, on the occasion.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) organized the Unibetor under Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center project for youths who completed post graduation. Dhaka Centre of Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) implements the programme.

State Minister Palak said the government has planned to develop 200 mentors across the country to support youths in business development.

"ICT Division has formulated innovation design to make coordination among government, educational institutes and industrialists. The innovation design will support the authorities to achieve Digital Bangladesh vision," he said.

Palak further mentioned ICT Division has focused on local innovations from beginning of Digital Bangladesh programme and provided support them to develop global business opportunities from home-grown innovation.

Officials mentioned that around 1 million students started careers after post graduation every year. They completed the courses with a project submission which remains unexplored for maximum times.

To leverage the project idea of the university students, the Unibetor programme provides support 10 youths with funding up to Tk 1 milion and providing free office space for ten months to scale up business at international standard.

Earlier in first three days of the camp, officials from local and international tech companies including Google, Microsoft and Facebook participated in the knowledge sharing session with the participant universities' faculties.

Google Next Billion Users project's head of operations Bickey Russell, Facebook's public policy manager Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, Microsoft Bangladesh's head of channel seller Mashroor Hossain and Dell's CXO advisory board member Sonia Bashir Kabir took different sessions in the four-day camp.





