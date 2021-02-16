

edotco, Banglalink to expand countrywide connectivity network

edotco Bangladesh Country Managing Director Ricky Steyn and Banglalink Acting Chief Technology Officer Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam were both present to commemorate this signing, amongst other high officials from both organizations.

This collaboration underscores edotco's commitment to empowering communication systems by providing world-class telecom infrastructure services, advanced technological solutions, and continuous innovation.

This agreement also echoes the objective of the towerco industry to construct shared infrastructure towards enabling seamless connectivity.

Focusing on the significance of improved and higher-speed network access for all, Ricky Steyn, said: " We will continue to invest in the country's digital growth through ensuring both connectivity and capacity needs are met. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in the process of Bangladesh's digitization journey."

While emphasizing on meeting customers growing demand for an improved and uninterrupted network, Hasnat Reza Mahbub Alam, said: " This partnership will further reinforce our efforts to expand Banglalink's strong network across the country and serve more customers in the process."

Both edotco Bangladesh and Banglalink thank the Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) for their continuous efforts and guidance towards ensuring the continuous growth of this telecom industry.

edotco Bangladesh has been at the forefront of the country's tower infrastructure landscape since 2013, providing end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy management, transmission and operations and maintenance. edotco Bangladesh currently owns and operates over 11,000 telecom towers throughout Bangladesh and over 31,820 towers across the 8(eight) countries in which they have a presence.





