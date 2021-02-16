Video
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:39 PM
Home Business

BD Finance holds 9th EGM

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

BD Finance holds 9th EGM

BD Finance holds 9th EGM

The 9th Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of BD Finance was held on Monday through virtual platform, says a press release.
Manwar Hossain, Chairman of BD Finance presided over the meeting.
The EGM approved the amendment of the company name from Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited to Bangladesh Finance Limited.
In the EGM, Shareholders of the company also approved amendment in the objective clause of the memorandum and inclusion of appointment of shariah Supervisory Committee in the Articles of Association for the operation of Islamic wing.
Bangladesh Bank recently has given its kind consent to establish a separate Islamic wing of BD Finance to deal with Shariah based Islamic Finance and offer a complete range of Shariah compliant Islamic financing solutions.
In the meeting, the Chairman of BD Finance Mr. Manwar Hossain said "we do not consider ourselves the owners of BD Finance; rather we are the custodian of our people's money and interest. We hope to defend the interest of our stakeholders constantly. By introducing Islamic Wing, we will soon enter into a new era towards progress."
Mentioning the rename of BD Finance, Md. Kyser Hamid Managing Director and CEO said" the new name 'Bangladesh Finance' representing the national spirit of Bangladesh to mark its 50th anniversary of the Liberation War.
"We want to represent Bangladesh Finance as the Financial Institute of all people of the country," He also said  BD Finance is now the only listed FI which has both the Islamic and Conventional wing license.
Considering the overall improvement, he also added that BD Finance has improved in credit ratings from Single A to Double A.
The meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman of the company Iqbal U Ahmed, Director Md. Asaduzzaman Khan, Director Golam Hafiz Ahmed, Director Shahnaz Rashid, Director Geasuddin Ahmed, Director YousufAman, Director ImtiyajYousuf, Director IhtiazYousuf, Director  Md. Rokonuzzaman and Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid.Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naim conducted the Meeting. A large number of shareholders and the company's senior officials also attended the meeting on virtual platform.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
