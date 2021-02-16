Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Business

Berger launches antimicrobial coatings to check infection

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Berger launches antimicrobial coatings to check infection

Berger launches antimicrobial coatings to check infection

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) recently launched Magico Antimicrobial PU Coating, with unique silver ion technology, which helps it to fight against viruses, bacteria, and other contaminations.
This is the first time any organization in Bangladesh has brought a Polyurethene (PU) coating with antibicrobial properties, which has been formulated by SBL Specialty Coating Pvt. Ltd of Berger Group, says a press release.
This product has a unique coating is designed specially for industrial and decorative coating segment. This coating can be applied on various substrates such as Aluminum, MS, Stainless Steel, TIN, GI, Plastics, Wood, MDF, FRP, Glass, Copper and Plated substrates.
Magico Antimicrobial PU coatings comes in both glossy and matt finishes and can be applied as a topcoat over any conventional coating (Epoxy, Stoving, PU and other suitable paint).
This specially formulated coating will not wear off from the surface easily and will provide long lasting protection from deadly viruses and germs.
Magico Antimicrobial PU Paint products are tested as per the required standards of ASTM E2180 and can kill up to 99.00 % germs, such as bacteria, fungus, algae, protozoa viruses and many more.
Magico Antimicrobial PU coatings is being offered under the Industrial Paints division of Berger.
Regarding launching of this product, Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager - Sales & Marketing, Berger has said, "We, being the market leader in paint industry, felt obligated to develop a product that will ensure a complete uncontaminated environment for different industries and help protect our people and economy."
Besides, Magico Antimicrobial PU Paint has been certified by internationally renowned certifying bodies for its efficacy against viruses and germs on non-porous surfaces, and it is ISO 21702:2019 certified.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System
BANKING EVENTS
Major Australian media firm strikes Google news pay deal
Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses
Emirates suspends flights to two destinations
No-nonsense Nigerian woman to be named WTO boss
Indian auto firms to hike prices again as steel rates soar


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft