

Berger launches antimicrobial coatings to check infection

This is the first time any organization in Bangladesh has brought a Polyurethene (PU) coating with antibicrobial properties, which has been formulated by SBL Specialty Coating Pvt. Ltd of Berger Group, says a press release.

This product has a unique coating is designed specially for industrial and decorative coating segment. This coating can be applied on various substrates such as Aluminum, MS, Stainless Steel, TIN, GI, Plastics, Wood, MDF, FRP, Glass, Copper and Plated substrates.

Magico Antimicrobial PU coatings comes in both glossy and matt finishes and can be applied as a topcoat over any conventional coating (Epoxy, Stoving, PU and other suitable paint).

This specially formulated coating will not wear off from the surface easily and will provide long lasting protection from deadly viruses and germs.

Magico Antimicrobial PU Paint products are tested as per the required standards of ASTM E2180 and can kill up to 99.00 % germs, such as bacteria, fungus, algae, protozoa viruses and many more.

Magico Antimicrobial PU coatings is being offered under the Industrial Paints division of Berger.

Regarding launching of this product, Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager - Sales & Marketing, Berger has said, "We, being the market leader in paint industry, felt obligated to develop a product that will ensure a complete uncontaminated environment for different industries and help protect our people and economy."

Besides, Magico Antimicrobial PU Paint has been certified by internationally renowned certifying bodies for its efficacy against viruses and germs on non-porous surfaces, and it is ISO 21702:2019 certified.







