Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Business

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions

Feb 15: Oil prices soared on Monday to their highest in about 13 months as fears of heightened tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh buying, while hopes that a US stimulus and an easing of lockdowns will buoy fuel demand provided support.
Brent crude was up $1.09, or 1.8 per cent, at $63.52 a barrel at 0428 GMT, after climbing to a session high of $63.76, the highest since Jan 22, 2020.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.28, or 2.2pc, to $60.75 a barrel. It touched the highest since Jan 8 last year of $60.95 earlier in the session.
Oil prices gained around 5pc last week.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group toward the kingdom, state TV reported, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions.
"An early spike in oil markets was triggered by the news," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
"But the rally was also driven by growing hopes that a US stimulus and easing of lockdowns will boost the economy and fuel demand," he said. WTI may be pulled back by profit-taking as it reached a key $60 level, he added.
US President Joe Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term on Friday, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
Oil prices have rallied over recent weeks also as supplies tighten, due largely to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allied producers in the group Opec+.
"On top of that, robust global stock markets boosted investors' risk appetite," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington.
"With cheap money supply amid monetary easing worldwide, swift rollout of the vaccine and tight supply from Opec+ and US shale oil producers, crude oil prices may be headed toward $70 a barrel," Yoshida said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System
BANKING EVENTS
Major Australian media firm strikes Google news pay deal
Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses
Emirates suspends flights to two destinations
No-nonsense Nigerian woman to be named WTO boss
Indian auto firms to hike prices again as steel rates soar


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft