Asian markets extend rally on recovery bets

HONG KONG, Feb 15: Asian markets rallied again Monday, extending a global advance after another record on Wall Street as traders were cheered by the prospect of a huge new US stimulus as well as further falls in coronavirus infection and death rates.

Tokyo was the standout performer, with the Nikkei 225 breaking through 30,000 points for the first time in 31 years as data showed Japan's economy performed better than expected at the end of last year.

Equities across the planet have been surging for months as vaccination programmes kick into gear and fewer people come down with the virus, fuelling hopes that economically painful containment measures can begin to be lifted.

The optimism has pushed oil prices to highs not seen since last January.

The end of Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial at the weekend also allows US lawmakers to concentrate on pushing through President Joe Biden's vast rescue package.

There had been an expectation that the $1.9 trillion proposal could be watered down as Republicans and some Democrats pushed back against its size, but there is an increasing belief that the final figure could be closer to the president's plan.

However, while the broad consensus is for the world economy to soar this year, there is a growing concern that the Biden spending splurge could exacerbate an expected jump in inflation.

That could force central banks to tighten their ultra-loose monetary policies, which have been a key driver of markets' recovery.

And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on her Group of Seven counterparts to join the United States in opening the taps, saying in her first meeting that "the time to go big is now".

Axi strategist Stephen Innes said: "Investors are beginning to revel again in the US's fiscal and monetary bazookas that show no abating signs.

"With accelerated vaccine rollouts globally and a sharp reduction in Covid-19 infections in the US that seems to have occurred much faster than any prior waves, the most likely scenario is still for a steep economic recovery starting in spring or early summer with heightened overheating risks." -AFP










