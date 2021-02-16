Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Business

FBCCI to elect new leadership on May 5

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will hold the elections to its board of directors for the 2021-23 term on May 5.
According to the schedule published by its Election Board, the deadline for the submission of the general body members' names is March 8 while the organisations under the federation will have to pay the fees within March 6.
An initial voter list will be published on March 13 and the final one on March 24 after corrections considering complaints. The deadline for nomination submission by the candidates for the directors' posts is March 31.
bdnews24.com adds: The Election Board will publish a draft list of candidates on April 8. The final list will be published on April 21 after withdrawal of candidacy. The voting for the directors' posts will be held from 9am to 4pm. The elected directors will chose the president, senior vice-president and six vice-presidents on May 7. The official results will be out on May 9.
Elections will be held for the posts of 36 directors - 18 each from the Chamber Group and the Association Group. The two groups will nominate 12 directors each for the 60-strong board from the top associations and chambers. The Association Group will nominate the president this time while the Chamber Group will pick up the senior vice-president. Each group will get three vice presidents. The two groups elect the president and the senior vice-president in turn. The FBCCI is consisted of 82 chambers and 385 associations of businesses. It formed the Election Board with MP Ali Ashraf as chairman on Feb 6. Former FBCCI director Jahangir Alamin is working as chairman of the Election Appeals Board.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System
BANKING EVENTS
Major Australian media firm strikes Google news pay deal
Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses
Emirates suspends flights to two destinations
No-nonsense Nigerian woman to be named WTO boss
Indian auto firms to hike prices again as steel rates soar


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft