Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 February, 2021, 3:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder       
Home Business

BB announces refinancing scheme to update cinema halls

Published : Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has approved a refinancing scheme amounting Tk 10.0 billion to provide long-term soft loans for the construction of modern movie theatres and renovation of old ones.
Theatre owners will get loans at 5 per cent interest under the scheme, the central bank said in a circular issued on Sunday.
The circular mentioned that the central bank launched the scheme in order to bring back the glory of the movie industry of the country by construction and renovation of modern theatres.
As per the circular, theatre owners will have to apply to banks for the loans and banks will disburse loans examining the project's financing viability. The loan amount will not cross a limit of Tk 50 million for each theatre in any case.
The repayment period of the loans will be a total of eight years including one year grace period having a provision of three monthly equal installments of the payback facility.
Out of the total fund of Tk 10.0 billion, Tk 5.0 billion will be distributed in the first phase while the remaining Tk 5.0 billion in the second phase.
Financing banks will take the fund from the central bank at 1.5 per cent interest and distribute the loans at 5 per cent interest in the metropolitan areas and 4.5 per cent interest outside the metropolitan areas.    
The circular mentioned that once there were 1600 movie theatres across the country. But the number of theatres is decreasing for various impediments.
It said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the sector as an industry on April 3 in 2012 to create a renaissance among the people involved in the sector by enhancing their skills through modern technology and also to an investment-friendly atmosphere.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
BASIC Bank launches Automated Challan System
BANKING EVENTS
Major Australian media firm strikes Google news pay deal
Namibia closes state-owned Air Namibia citing big losses
Emirates suspends flights to two destinations
No-nonsense Nigerian woman to be named WTO boss
Indian auto firms to hike prices again as steel rates soar


Latest News
PM urges all to remain alert against conspiracy
Another sixth batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
6 get death for killing six of a family in Kurigram
59 couples in Thailand tie the knot on elephants on Valentine's Day
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
WHO backs AstraZeneca jab in boost for poor countries
Khaleda’s Niko graft case indictment hearing Mar 2
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
Quader Mirza files GD with Noakhali PS
Most Read News
Fintech academic courses imperative in financial sectors: Experts
All the Aljazeera’s Men
BSF detain Bangladeshi policeman
Saudi employer gets death over murder of Bangladeshi maid
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Jamalpur border
I'm ready to quit: Mahbub Talukder
Over 2,000 Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhasan Char
2nd dose vaccine to be given after 8 weeks
Chattogram BRTA office catches fire
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft