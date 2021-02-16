

Stocks bounce back, DSE turnover exceeds Tk 10b-mark

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 97.45 points or 1.78 per cent to 5,545 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, soared 46.15 points to 2146 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 21.60 points to 1,260 at the close of the trading.

Turnover crossed Tk 10 billion-mark once again and amounted to Tk 10.82 billion, climbing by 35 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 8.01 billion.

Market operators said the investors went on buying binge on major sector stocks which saw sharp correction in the past few trading sessions.

Top positive index contributors were Robi, Walton, Grameenphone, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, United Power and LafargeHolcim, according to data from amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 351 issues traded, 226 advanced, 34 declined and 91 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 169,157 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 217.78 million shares and mutual fund units.

Total market capitalisation jumped to Tk 4,748 billion on Monday, from Tk 4,656 billion in the previous day.

Beximco - which gained 4.39 per cent - continued to dominate the turnover chart with 25.22 million shares worth Tk 2.38 billion changing hands.

It was followed by British American Tobacco Bangladesh that became the second-best top turnover leader with shares worth Tk 981 million.

Other turnover leaders included LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharma and Robi Axiata.

Bay Leasing was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 cent while Golden Son was the worst loser, losing 5.0 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) soared 297 points to 16,084 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 181 points to 9,705 at the close of trading.

Of the issues traded, 143 advanced, 45 declined and 40 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 11.88 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 399 million.











