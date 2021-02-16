Walton poised to enter Europe exporting LED TV to Romania

The Bangladeshi giant electronics brand Walton is going to start its bold presence in European market by exporting LED television sets to Romania.

The marketing was launched at an event titled '1st Walton Television Brand Business in Romania' on a virtual platform held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

In the event, a distributor business deal was inked between Walton and KTN Technology, a renowned consumer electronics importer and marketing enterprise in Romania.

Walton's International Business Unit President Edward Kim and KTN Technology's General Manger Florian Tirla inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

The programme was addressed by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi.

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Senior Deputy Operative Director Syed Al Imran were also present.

From KTN Technology, Chief Financial Officer Simona Corbeanu and Sales and Marketing Manager Mihai Corbeanu also attended the signing ceremony virtually.

Following the business deal, KTN Technology became Walton brand's first-ever distributor in Romania and also in the Europe Market.

Through KTN, Walton started the export of its locally finished LED television to Romania with its own brand name.

Walton's Business Head in Romania Syed Al Imran said that KTN Technology placed orders for Walton brand LED TV, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, kettle and blender to market those products in the Romanian market. This year, he said, KTN planned to import around 1.14 lakh units of LED television of Walton brand.

Imran also informed that the first shipment of Walton brand TV was set for the Romanian market within this month. From April next, the shipment of Walton brand refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, kettle and blender will be started.

Addressing the funciton Walton Hi-Tech Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi assured KTN Technology of providing them all kinds of support with all the services and the best quality products aimed to make strong footprint of Walton brand in the Romanian market.

Walton Hi-Tech Director SM Mahbubul Alam said, "We have multilayer QC (Quality Control) system as well as strong RnD (research and development) structure. World's latest technology's and advanced designed LED and Smart LED televisions are manufactured at Walton factory.

European standard are being followed during the production process. And thus, Walton made television are being exporting to world's many countries, including many European countries. You can trust on Walton brand products' best quality. Walton is very happy to get KTN Technology as a new player in our successful journey.























