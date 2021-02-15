Video
Trump acquitted again

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

WASHINGTON, Feb 14: Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday on charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, after a majority of Senate Republicans closed ranks and refused to punish the former president in his historic second impeachment trial.
The five-day trial saw Democratic prosecutors argue -- bolstered by dramatic video of the January 6 riot -- that Trump betrayed his oath by whipping up his supporters into storming Congress in a last-ditch attempt to cling to power. It concluded as expected with a majority of Republicans declaring him not guilty, in a sign of the powerful grip the 74-year-old Trump continues to exert on his party.
But while the 57-43 majority that voted to convict fell short of the two-thirds needed in the Senate, seven Republicans joined with Democrats to seek Trump's conviction, making it the most bipartisan impeachment trial in US history.
President Joe Biden said that despite the acquittal the charges against Trump are "not in dispute" and called on Americans to defend democracy.
Trump, who has been
    secluded in his Florida club since leaving office on January 20, welcomed the verdict -- denouncing the proceedings as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."
Despite the stain of a second impeachment, Trump hinted at a possible political future, saying that "our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun."
"We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future," he said in a statement.
Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on January 13, a week after the chaotic assault that stunned the nation and provoked widespread bipartisan outrage.
Democrats argued that Trump's behavior was an "open and shut" case of impeachable conduct, retracing how he spent two months repeating the falsehood that the election was stolen, before inciting his supporters to attack Congress and stop the certification of Biden's victory.
"He summoned his supporters to Washington... whipped them into a frenzy, and directed them at the Capitol," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.
The defense team swatted the evidence away, arguing that Trump's appeal to supporters to "fight like hell, at the rally that preceded the attack," was merely rhetorical.
But their central argument was that the Senate had no constitutional jurisdiction to try a former president. Most Republican senators agreed.
- 'Practically and morally responsible' -
But Mitch McConnell, the powerful Senate minority leader who voted to acquit on those grounds, left no doubt he blames Trump for the riot -- which sent lawmakers fleeing for safety as a marauding mob rampaged through the Capitol.
The former Trump ally unleashed a searing rebuke of the ex-president, calling his actions preceding the assault a "disgraceful dereliction" of duty.
"There's no question -- none -- that president Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell told the chamber after the vote.    -AFP



