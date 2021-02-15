Video
Home Front Page

Pabna Municipality Polls

SC stays HC order to recount votes

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed a High Court order that asked the Election Commission to recount the votes of Pabna Municipality held on January 30 within a month.
Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed
    the HC order after virtually hearing on a petition filed by the Awami League rebel candidate Sarif Uddin Prodhan who won the municipal election seeking stay on the HC order.
Senior lawyer Prabir Neogi argued for Sarif Uddin Prodhan while senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumdar, Abdul Matin Khosru and Nahid Sultana Juthi appeared for the Ali Murtuza Bishwas Sony who filed the writ petition challenging the election result.
On February 10, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah asked the election commission to recount the vote within a month held in January 30.
On January 30, Awami League rebel candidate Sarif Uddin Prodhan won the municipality election in Pabna. He defeated AL nominated candidate Ali Murtuza Bishwas Sony by 122 votes.
In the election, Sarif bagged 27,969 votes while Sony got 27,847 votes,
Later, defeated Sony filed a writ petition with the HC seeking recount the vote of Pabna municipality and prayed to it to impose an injunction on the publication of election result gazette.
Following the writ petition, the HC issued a rule in this regard.


