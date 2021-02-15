AL leading in 4th municipal polls

Elections to 55 municipalities were marked by sporadic violence and polls irregularities. In continuation of the fourth phase of the local government election the ruling Awami League candidates are ahead of their opponents securing at least 17 out of 22 mayoral posts. BNP bagged one seat while AL rebel candidates secured four seats till filing of this report at 10:12pm on Sunday.

However, the Election Commission says that the elections were held in free, fair and impartial manner.

"We are satisfied as

elections were held in free, fair and impartial manner. We have postponed voting in seven polling stations due to violence," EC secretary Humayun Kabir told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

Balloting started at 8:00am and ended at 4:00pm without any break.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used in 29 municipalities while traditional ballot papers in the rest 26 municipalities.

In Chattogram, a man was shot dead and three others received bullet wounded a clash between the supporters of two councillor candidates at Patiya municipality.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, brother of the councillor aspirant, Mannan.

An altercation took place between the supporters of two councillor candidates at Dakkhin Gobindarkhil polling station under Ward No 8 at noon, said Rezaul Karim, Officer-In-Charge of Patiya Police Station.

At one stage, both groups exchanged fires, leaving three people injured.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced Abdullah dead.

Police also took two councillor candidates-Mohamamd Mannan and Sarwar Kamal Rajib-into custody.

Besides, the family members of Abdul Khalek, councillor candidate of Ward No 1 of the municipality, said that he was abducted by some miscreants.

In Chandpur, BNP mayoral candidate of Faridganj municipality boycotted the polls alleging irregularities and vote rigging.

On January 3, the Election Commission announced the election schedule for 56 bodies in the 4th phase municipal polls.

Of the 56 municipalities, polls to Natore and Kalkini of Madaripur were postponed at the orders of the court and the Election Commission respectively, while the candidates in all posts of Parshuram of Feni were elected unopposed, finding no single contender against each post there.

But later two more municipalities - Sonaimuri of Noakhali and Trishal of Mymensingh-were in incorporated in the 4th phase election.

There are some 8.3 million voters under 793 polling stations in the 55 municipalities.

In the election, 55 mayors, 167 women councillors from the reserved seats, and 501 general councillors will be elected.

A total of 217 mayoral candidates, 618 women councillor contestants, and 2,070 general councillor contended in the race.

The election to 24 municipalities was held on December 28, 60 municipalities went to polls on January 16 and 62 municipalities on January 30.

The fifth phase election to 31 municipalities is scheduled to be held on February 28.

Result

In Bagerhat municipality, Awami League candidate Khan Habibur Rahman won the polls bagging 16,694. His nearest BNP candidate Saeed Niyoj Hossain Shaibal got 339 votes.

In Satkhira municipality, incumbent mayor and BNP candidate Tajkin Ahmed Chishti has been elected as mayor bagging 25,006 votes. His nearest rival Nasim Faruk Khan Mithu, an independent candidate bagged 13,221 votes.

In Jibonnagar municipality of Chuadanga, Awami League candidate Rafiqul Islam Rafiq won the polls bagging 13,917.

In Alamdanga Municipality of Chuadanga, AL candidate Hasan Qadir Ganu won the polls bagging 6,752 votes.

In Trishal municipality of Mymensingh, Independent candidate ABM Anisuzzaman won the polls bagging 12,020 votes.

In Thakurgaon municipality, Awami League candidate Anjuman Ara Begum Bonya won the polls bagging 26,502 votes.

In Rajbari Sadar municipality, Awami League rebel candidate Md Alamgir Sheikh Tity won the polls bagging 15,902 votes. His nearest AL candidate Mohammad Ali Chowdhury got 6,347 votes.

In Goalanda municipality, AL candidate Nazrul Islam Mandal won the polls bagging 6,904 votes.

In Laxipur municipality, AL candidate M Mezbah Uddin Meju won the polls bagging 10,523 votes.

In Rangamati municipality, AL candidate Akbar Hossain Chowdhury won the polls 22,604 votes.

In Shibganj municipality of Chapainawabganj, AL candidate won the polls bagging 5,642 votes.

In Rajshahi's Godagari municipality, AL rebel candidate Monirul Islam Babu won polls bagging 6,608 votes.

In Matiranga municipality of Khagrachhari, AL candidate Mohammad Ali Khan won the polls bagging 5,625 votes.

In Faridganj municipality of Chandpur, Awami League candidate Abul Khair Patwari won the polls.

In Kacua municipality, AL candidate Nazmul Alam Swapan won the polls.

In Mymensingh's Phulpur municipality, AL candidate Shashadhar Sen won the polls.

Independent candidate (Awami League rebel) Rezaul Karim Swapan won the polls.

In Bandarban municipality, AL candidate Islam Baby won the polls bagging 9,581 votes.

In Baniapara municipality of Barishal, AL candidate Advocate Subhash Chandra Sheel won the polls bagging 5,428 votes.

In Gopalpur Municipality of Tangail, AL candidate Rakibul Haque Chana won the polls bagging 16,096 votes.

In Kalihati municipality, AL candidate Mohammad Nurunnabi Sarkar won the polls bagging 11,310 votes.

In Akhaura municipality, AL League candidate Takzil Khalifa Kajal won the polls bagging 15,149 votes.







