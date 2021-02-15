46 children killed in January: ASK

At least 46 children were killed across the country in the first month of the current calendar year, according to a local independent rights body.

Of them, 19 children were aged between 7 and 12 years while 13 were aged below 6, the Ain O Salish Kendra ( ASK) report noted.

As many as 20 cases

were lodged in connection with the incidents, the report revealed.

Among the victims, nine children were tortured to death and five committed suicide, the ASK report found.

Apart from this, three were killed after abduction and seven children died due to domestic violence, the report said, adding that nine bodies were recovered from different parts of the country .

In 2020, a total of 269 cases were filed in connection with some 589 child murders, as per the ASK report.

Despite countrywide protests and amendment to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, rapes and other forms of violence against children continue to increase.

According to the reports of 525 cases filed with 50 police stations in the capital city, almost half of the victims of rape, gang rape and murders in 10 months last year were girl child.

This research report shows that about 45 per cent of the victims were children and young girls between the ages of 3 and 18.

Sheepa Hafiza, former Executive Director of Ain O Salish Kendro, said as the children are innocent so it is very easy to lure them by showing any items. That is why the abusers targeted them," she said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, a group of public prosecutors (of Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal), sociologists, and academics said in recent time they carefully observed that in most of the cases child rape victims are being lured by chocolates, ice cream, and others.

Ali Asgar Swapan, the special public prosecutor Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal 5, said they are keenly monitoring the child rape incidents where a clear trend is visible.

"Most of the child girls and boy child are victims of rape who are from low income families. The perpetrators take this advantage," he said while talking to the Daily Observer.

However, Elina Khan, an eminent human rights activist said in Bangladesh, perpetrators continued surpassing their previous records of physical and sexual violence against children.







