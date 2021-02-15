All educational institutions to remain shut till Feb 28

All educational institutions in the country will be closed till February 28. The government has instructed the students to stay at home during this time.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued the directive on Sunday. Similarly, the Ministry of Education has also given the instructions.

After the identification of corona patients in the country on March 8, all the educational institutions of the country were declared closed on March 17. The leave was extended till February 28.

According to a

notification from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, all educational institutions will be closed till February 28 to protect students from corona virus infection.

During this time students will be at their respective residences to protect themselves and others from corona virus infection. The Ministry of Education has been directed to take necessary steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, classes are being broadcast on TV for primary and secondary levels amidst the closure of educational institutions.

And online classes are being conducted at higher secondary and higher education levels.







