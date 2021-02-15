Video
Pahela Falgun, Valentine’s Day celebrated

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Bangalee nation especially the youths with their animated vigour and colourful mind celebrated Pahela Falgun, a festival welcoming the advent of spring, on Sunday leaving
    a message to all that love, affection, respect and commitment should be cornerstones of removing all ills and building the nation.
This year the festival came when the entire world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.
Formal programmes marking the day were not arranged at Bakultala on the premises of Fine Arts Faculty on Dhaka University (DU) campus, center point of the festival, in view of the pandemic.
But the people celebrated the day informally wearing colorful dresses and floral ornaments and offering flowers to dear and near ones maintaining health guidelines.
Jatiya Basanta Utsab Udjapan Parishad arranged a function titled 'Jatiya Basanta Utsab 1427' at Mukta Mancha of Suhrawardy Udyan maintaining health guidelines.
The parishad has been arranging the programme at the Bakultala on DU campus since 1991 but this year it arranged the function at Suhrawardy Udyan as the university authorities decided to cancel all formal programmes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.    -BSS


