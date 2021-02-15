Video
Covid-19: 8 die, 326 infected in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 15 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus and in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday, taking the
    country's death toll from the virus to 8,274, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 326 new cases detected during the same time, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 540,592.
Besides, 462 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 487,229 with a 90.13 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 12,900 samples were tested in 210 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,848,116 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 2.53 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.05 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, five were men and three were women. Moreover, five of them were in Dhaka, and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 2,406,561, people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 109,154,970 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


