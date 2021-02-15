West Indies sweep Test series

Bangladesh digested a 17-run defeat to West Indies in the second and final Test, which forced them to be whitewashed in the two-match Test series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh lost the first Test by three wickets in Chattogram despite setting a massive 395-run target for West Indies.

To draw the series 1-1, Bangladesh got a target of 231 runs on day four, after bowling West Indies out for a paltry 117 runs in the second innings.

But they failed for a senseless batting, which scripted their defeat when it looked the target was not as tough as it was felt despite the wicket offered variable bounce.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall played the key role for West Indies, hauling nine wickets in two innings conceding 179 runs. His 4-105 in the second innings help his side bowled Bangladesh out for 213.

The off-spinner broke some key partnerships in various stages of the game to keep the side ahead but more than his wily off-spin it was Bangladeshi batsmen, who played

injudicious shots to lead their downfall.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scared the visitors a bit, who struck his maiden century in the first Test of the series, came up with an aggressive brand of cricket.

He struck Cornwall for six twice in his consecutive over and found boundary almost in every over to keep the side interested.

But he got dismissed by left arm spinner Jomel Warrican at first slip, where Cornwall fittingly took a tough catch to ensure the side's victory.

Bangladesh made a decent start in pursuit of 231. Opener Tamim Iqbal struck a 46 ball-50, hitting nine fours and shared a 59-run opening stand with Soumya Sarkar.

Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite picked the wicket of Soumya for 13, before Tamim threw away his start, chipping one straight at short cover.

Cornwall then ripped through Bangladesh's middle order on a pitch that offered variable bounce, leaving the hosts to 115-5 including the key wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim (14). Like junior batsman Nazmul Hasan Shanto who was out on 11, Mushfiqur also played a rash shot to cause his own and team's downfall Jomel Warrican who took 3-47, helped the side edge closer to victory, sending back skipper Mominul Haque for 28 before Cornwall dismissed Liton Das (22), who appeared in complete control of his game.

West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall named the Man of the match while Nkrumah Bonner named the Man of the series.





